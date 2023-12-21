comScore
Business News/ News / 'We are thankful': Congress on Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony invite to Sonia Gandhi | Watch video
'We are thankful': Congress on Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony invite to Sonia Gandhi | Watch video

Congress MP KC Venugopal confirms invitation to Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders for Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

Congress MP KC Venugopal has confirmed reports of an invitation to Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, saying "they invited us". KC Venugopal also said the leaders are "very thankful" for the invitation.

Earlier in the day, senior leader Digvijaya Singh had said Sonia Gandhi was "very positive on this matter", adding that either she will go or a delegation from her side will attend the ceremony. The Ram Mandir will be inaugurated on January 22, next year.

"What objection can be there? Sonia Gandhi is very positive on this matter. Either she will go or a delegation from the party will go," Digvijaya Singh said.

The Congress leader also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying they will not invite him to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony because he's a true devotee.

"They [BJP] will not invite me because they are not inviting the true devotees. Whether it be Murli Manohar Joshi, Lal Krishna Advani or Digvijaya Singh, they will not be given the invitation," he said.

Earlier this week, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had sent out an invitation on their behalf to Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir.

During the ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed at the grand temple. PM Narendra Modi will also be attending the Ram Mandir ceremony.

Not just politicians, the invitations have also been sent out to Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahaveer Jain and Rohit Shetty.

Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, and Rishab Shetty are also likely to grace the event. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

(With agency inputs)

Published: 21 Dec 2023, 10:50 PM IST
