‘We are the only large economy with high growth and low inflation’: PM Modi

‘We are the only large economy with high growth and low inflation’: PM Modi1 min read . 01:20 PM IST
‘We have kept the inflation in check in the range of 4 -5 per cent. During the UPA regime, inflation had touched double digits,’ said PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India is the only country in the world, which is witnessing high economic growth and also keeping inflation in check at about 4-5 per cent, which was in double digits before 2014.
“The US is facing the worst inflation in 40 years. The UK is facing the worst inflation in 30 years. Similar trends are visible in many other European countries. However, we have kept the inflation in check in the range of 4 -5 per cent. During the UPA regime, inflation had touched double digits," said PM Modi.
"We are the only large economy with high growth and low inflation," said PM Modi, he added.
PM Modi was speaking in Rajya Sabha in his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament.
