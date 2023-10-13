We Can Now See the Brain Like Never Before

A new, high-resolution map of the brain will help researchers better diagnose and treat diseases.

An international team of scientists Thursday unveiled the most comprehensive map of the human brain ever completed. It provides long-sought-after clues about what makes us human and sets a critical foundation for understanding and eventually treating brain-related conditions.

“It’s a dream that has been around for more than a century," said Tomasz Nowakowski, a University of California, San Francisco neuroscientist and an author of two of 21 papers published Thursday across several scientific journals. “This is like building a map of the universe."

The project took nearly $500 million in federal funding, 10 years of work and, in this phase, contributions from more than 250 researchers spanning 45 institutions across three continents.

The researchers used living human brain tissue donated from surgeries or after people had died. The living tissue was cut into thin slices to study properties of individual cells, while the postmortem samples provided information about the molecular fingerprints of the brain’s multitude of specialized cells. The researchers cataloged more than 3,000 different types of brain cells and documented how the cells change from the time we’re in the womb into adulthood.

The “goal is to create this map of the normal brain so that people studying every disease out there can use it as a reference to understand at a very, very high-level of resolution what might be going wrong and where you might target a treatment," said Ed Lein, a senior investigator at the Allen Institute in Seattle and an author on several of the new studies.

Until now, it's like we've had a map "where the cities are all blurred out. You can see the states, but you can't see the cities, and you certainly can't see the streets," he said. That makes navigating the brain, and its immense complexity, nearly impossible.

Neuroscientists likened the brain-mapping initiative to the Human Genome Project, a National Institutes of Health-funded effort that gave us the first, nearly complete look at our genetic code in 2003. It cost $2.7 billion and more than a decade of work by thousands of scientists.

That seminal scientific breakthrough laid the foundation on which the biotech industry was built and has enabled direct-to-consumer genetic and genealogy services, cancer and rare-disease diagnostics, forensic law enforcement, Jurassic-Park-style projects to revive extinct species, and even the brain-mapping work described in the new trove of papers.

By some estimates, scientists know more about our solar system than they do about the constellations of cells inside our heads and how their connections give rise to our individual personalities and special talents, such as writing music that moves us to tears or landing a Yurchenko double pike vault in gymnastics.

Most of what we know about brain structure and function comes from probing the brains of other species, a limitation that has stunted the development of successful therapies for common brain-related conditions, such as Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, schizophrenia, autism and depression. Most seemingly promising treatments fail to make it past laboratory testing in animals, in large part, because neuroscientists don’t fully understand what makes a human brain unique from mouse and nonhuman primate brains. So it is difficult to recreate human diseases in animal models efficiently and accurately.

The new studies could change that, neuroscientists said, by capturing some of the more subtle differences across brains.

One thing that sets humans apart from other mammals, the studies found, is the proportion of cells in critical brain areas—not the kinds of cells found there. While some brain-cell types are unique to humans, most aren't. Leveraging available components to build new, more complex systems is a nearly universal pattern in biology and chemistry that is observable down to the smallest units of matter.

The brain is composed of two major families of cells: Neurons, which relay information across the brain, and are regarded as the headliners of neurobiology, and glia, which have historically received less attention and are thought of as “support" cells. The new research puts glia in the spotlight.

“They seem to be the types of cells that change the most with evolution," said Lein. “That was a bit of a surprise."

The new studies documented more changes in gene expression in human glial cells than in neurons, compared with brain cells of nonhuman primates. That suggests relatively minor changes may underpin the vast differences between our cognitive abilities and that of other species. Glia have major roles in sculpting the connections between neurons, called synapses, which form the basis for information transfer and learning across the brain.

The work also revealed differences between individual human brains, down to the cellular level.

“This is very exciting because it opens the door to really digging deeper into not only what makes our brains human, but also what makes us unique as individuals," said Paola Arlotta, a Harvard University neuroscientist who wasn’t involved in the studies.

Next, the aim is to characterize the connections between brain cells, rather than just the brain cells themselves, according to Andrea C. Beckel-Mitchener, the deputy director for the NIH's BRAIN Initiative.

“This collaboration is unprecedented in neuroscience," she said.

Write to Daniela Hernandez at daniela.hernandez@wsj.com

