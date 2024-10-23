‘We continue to expect…’: US urges ‘meaningful accountability’ in India’s investigation into Pannun murder-for-hire plot

The US is not fully satisfied with India's handling of the investigation into the alleged assassination plot against Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Agencies
Updated23 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (Image: AP)
Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (Image: AP)

The United States has stated that it will not be completely satisfied until there is “meaningful accountability” from India regarding the investigations into the purported foiled plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US territory.

Also Read | ‘Don’t take Air India flights from…’: Pannun threatens fliers

While speaking to reporters at a news conference, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said, “We continue to expect and want to see accountability based on the results of that investigation, and certainly the United States won’t be fully satisfied until there is meaningful accountability resulting from that investigation.”

Patel was responding to a question on last week’s visit of an Indian Enquiry Committee to the US for talks.

Also Read | Ex-RAW official, ‘wanted’ in Pannun case, dismisses charges, says family

“There was valuable engagement with India’s inquiry committee last week, and information was exchanged between our two governments to further our respective investigations. We understand that the Indian inquiry committee will continue its investigation, and we expect to see further steps based on last week’s conversations,” he added.

“Beyond that, I’m just not going to address this in further detail given that this is an issue that is active and remains under investigation and ongoing under both of our countries,” he said.

Patel's comments came days after State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US was satisfied with India's cooperation in the case.

Earlier on October 21, an Indian ex-official was charged by the US authorities for allegedly orchestrating murder-for-hire scheme, however, his family expressed disbelief at the claims, stating that they were shocked to learn that Vikash Yadav was wanted by the FBI.

Also Read | Indian-origin man faces racism in Ontario, says ‘hate-filled encounters…’

Yadav, 39, described the claims as false media reports when he spoke to his cousin, Avinash Yadav, the relative told Reuters on Saturday in their ancestral village about 100 km (60 miles) from the capital city, New Delhi.

His co-conspirator Nikhil Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic last year and is languishing in a US jail after extradition.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Pannun is a Canadian and American citizen who works as the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice. The pro-Khalistan lawyer has been a key organizer of nonbinding referendums that seek a separate Sikh state — held in countries with large Indian diasporas, such as Canada, the UK and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Business NewsNews‘We continue to expect…’: US urges ‘meaningful accountability’ in India’s investigation into Pannun murder-for-hire plot

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.10
    11:22 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    -0.35 (-0.23%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.80
    11:22 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.55 (-1%)

    Tata Power share price

    440.70
    11:22 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    4.7 (1.08%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    178.45
    11:22 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    4.55 (2.62%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,511.55
    11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    715.95 (10.54%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,270.00
    11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.65 (8.51%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,702.00
    11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    270.15 (4.2%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,264.95
    11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    12.8 (1.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,489.25
    11:13 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    -224.7 (-4.77%)

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    271.10
    11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    -10.45 (-3.71%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    978.15
    11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    -34.4 (-3.4%)

    PNC Infratech share price

    331.00
    11:11 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    -11.25 (-3.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,270.00
    11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.65 (8.51%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,179.90
    11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    86.3 (7.89%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    741.45
    11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    54.15 (7.88%)

    Gujarat Mineral Development Corp share price

    353.70
    11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
    25.05 (7.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.000.00
      Chennai
      79,671.000.00
      Delhi
      79,823.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.