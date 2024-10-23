‘We continue to expect…’: US urges ‘meaningful accountability’ in India’s investigation into Pannun murder-for-hire plot

The United States has stated that it will not be completely satisfied until there is “meaningful accountability” from India regarding the investigations into the purported foiled plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US territory.

While speaking to reporters at a news conference, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said, “We continue to expect and want to see accountability based on the results of that investigation, and certainly the United States won’t be fully satisfied until there is meaningful accountability resulting from that investigation.”

Patel was responding to a question on last week’s visit of an Indian Enquiry Committee to the US for talks.

“There was valuable engagement with India’s inquiry committee last week, and information was exchanged between our two governments to further our respective investigations. We understand that the Indian inquiry committee will continue its investigation, and we expect to see further steps based on last week’s conversations,” he added.

“Beyond that, I’m just not going to address this in further detail given that this is an issue that is active and remains under investigation and ongoing under both of our countries,” he said.

Patel's comments came days after State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US was satisfied with India's cooperation in the case.

Earlier on October 21, an Indian ex-official was charged by the US authorities for allegedly orchestrating murder-for-hire scheme, however, his family expressed disbelief at the claims, stating that they were shocked to learn that Vikash Yadav was wanted by the FBI.

Yadav, 39, described the claims as false media reports when he spoke to his cousin, Avinash Yadav, the relative told Reuters on Saturday in their ancestral village about 100 km (60 miles) from the capital city, New Delhi.

His co-conspirator Nikhil Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic last year and is languishing in a US jail after extradition.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun? Pannun is a Canadian and American citizen who works as the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice. The pro-Khalistan lawyer has been a key organizer of nonbinding referendums that seek a separate Sikh state — held in countries with large Indian diasporas, such as Canada, the UK and Australia.