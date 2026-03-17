‘We don’t even know their leaders’: Trump shrugs at Iran deal talk

Donald Trump said on Monday (March 16) the United States is uncertain about who currently leads Iran as the conflict between the two countries continues, raising doubts about the possibility of negotiations to end the war.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Washington does not know who it would be negotiating with if talks were to begin.

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“I don't know if they're ready yet,” Trump said. “And we don't even know their leaders. Look, all of their leaders are dead as far as we know, but they're all dead. We don't know who we're dealing with.”

Claims US struck multiple layers of leadership Trump said the United States had targeted the top ranks of Iran’s leadership structure during the conflict.

According to the President, the US first eliminated the country’s top leadership, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Trump added that a second layer of leadership was also taken out after they gathered to select a replacement.

“We took out the first layer, and then they gathered to pick a new leader, and we took out the second layer,” Trump said.

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'Third layer' of leaders may be afraid to meet Trump suggested the next level of Iranian leadership may be hesitant to publicly organize or meet due to fear of being targeted.

“I would think they're a little nervous about meeting,” he said. “I don't know if they're nervous. Maybe they're not. Maybe they're crazy. If they're not nervous, then they're crazy.”

He also said US officials have encountered individuals claiming to represent Iran in potential talks but that their identities remain unclear.

“We have people wanting to negotiate. We have no idea who they are,” Trump said.

Questions surround alleged new Supreme Leader During the exchange, Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Trump about reports that Mojtaba Khamenei had become Iran’s new Supreme Leader.

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Trump said the individual had not been publicly seen.

“Nobody's seen him, which is unusual,” Trump said.

The President also repeated unverified claims about Mojtaba Khamenei’s condition.

“A lot of people are saying that he's badly disfigured,” Trump said, adding that some reports suggested “he lost his leg” and had “been hurt very badly.”

“Other people are saying he's dead,” Trump continued. “Nobody's saying he's 100% healthy.”