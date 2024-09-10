‘I saw my friend hanging from…’: Protests erupt in IIT Guwahati following death of 21-year-old student

  • Protests erupted at IIT Guwahati after a 21-year-old student's death. The students accuse the administration of being negligent and insensitive.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published10 Sep 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Representational Image: A 21 year old student from IIT Guwahati found dead in college hostel.
Representational Image: A 21 year old student from IIT Guwahati found dead in college hostel.(HT)

Massive protests have erupted in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati following the death of a 21-year-old student. The friends of the deceased student have accused the administration of being insensitive towards students and parents.

The deceased student hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was found dead in a hostel room. This is the fourth such incident reported this year. It is also alleged that the students were allowed to break open the hostel room door when the body was first noticed, according to a report by NDTV.

The protesting students alleged grades have become more important than the lives of the students on the campus.

Also Read | 8,000 IITians unemployed, IIT Bombay graduates’ minimum pay drops to ₹4 LPA

“I saw through the ventilator my friend was hanging from the fan. The guards stopped us from breaking the door. It took almost 30 minutes before it could be opened. Whether he was alive or not wasn't their concern,” the report quoted a student. He also alleged that the security staff did not permit the nurse to check the pulse of the deceased.

The student stated that they were not allowed to inform the family of the deceased student, and the administration made attempts to delete videos from the phones of students, the report said.

Also Read | IIT Bombay average salary increases 7.7%; 22 students get ₹1 crore-plus offers

“We lost him, but the body was not brought down the entire night. It was taken down eight hours after the door was opened,” the student said.

“The dean and chairperson of the Hostel Affairs Board came and stopped the students from informing the student's family of the dead student and tried to delete video evidence of the situation,” the report added.

However, IIT Guwahati has not yet responded to the allegations. Following the incident, students have questioned the effectiveness of the institution's mental health and welfare support systems.

Also Read | IIT Delhi and six educational institutions receive GST exemption notices: Report

IIT Guwahati, in a statement, said that the institution is deeply saddened by the student's death and extended condolences to his family and friends.

“IITG remains dedicated to prioritising the mental health and well-being of our student community during these challenging times,” it said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Business NewsNews‘I saw my friend hanging from…’: Protests erupt in IIT Guwahati following death of 21-year-old student

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    445.20
    03:58 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    27.35 (6.55%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.85 (4.4%)

    Tata Steel

    149.45
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    285.80
    03:49 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    4.25 (1.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aether Industries

    1,059.45
    03:53 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    90.05 (9.29%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    71.09
    03:50 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.58 (8.52%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    758.65
    03:42 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    54.45 (7.73%)

    Linde India

    7,900.00
    03:29 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    528.45 (7.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue