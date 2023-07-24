We must mobilise private finance for disaster risk reduction: P.K. Mishra at G20 DRR Meet3 min read 24 Jul 2023, 08:05 PM IST
The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister emphasized the need for transformative measures at all levels to address the challenges of climate change-related disasters.
New Delhi: Over the past few years, financing for disaster risk reduction has been completely transformed in India and a predictable mechanism is in place for financing, not just for disaster response but also disaster mitigation, preparedness and recovery, said Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P. K. Mishra on Monday.
