Speaking at the Third Meeting of the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group in Chennai, Mishra said India now has a predictable mechanism for financing not just disaster responses but also disaster mitigation, preparedness and recovery. “Can we have analogous arrangements at the global level as well? Mobilising private finance for disaster risk reduction has been a challenge, but without it we will not be able to go very far in addressing all the disaster risk reduction needs," he added.