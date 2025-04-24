‘We need more men like him’: Man confronts Rapido driver for harassing wife; praised for his stand on women’s safety

A disturbing incident involving a Rapido bike driver has gone viral on Instagram, sparking serious concerns about women's safety and ride-hailing platforms' accountability. The viral reel shows a man confronting a Rapido driver outside a residential building after the driver allegedly sent a series of inappropriate messages to his wife, who was waiting for her ride.

In the video, the husband reads aloud the disturbing messages the driver sent: “Main aapki building ke bahar hoon, flat number do, upar aajata hoon. Ye mera number hai, call me.” (Translation: "I'm outside your building. Give me your flat number, I’ll come upstairs. This is my number, call me.") He then turns the camera toward the driver, blurring his face but exposing his behaviour to thousands online.

In the caption accompanying the reel, the husband directly tagged Rapido’s official handle and their captain support account, demanding answers:

“@rapidoapp @rapidocaptain, how is all this happening? What’s your accountability? How is a driver running your app with someone else’s ID? We still haven’t received any resolution from your end. Not even a call!!! (sic)”

The incident has struck a chord with netizens, especially women, who echoed their frustration and fear. The husband emphasised how distressing it is that women cannot even safely commute to work in the early hours of the day without the fear of harassment.

The video quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes, shares, and supportive comments. Viewers on Instagram praised the man’s courage and presence of mind. One user wrote, “We need more men like him who will stand up and speak out.”

Many users applauded him for not resorting to violence but still making sure the incident was brought to light. The overwhelming sentiment was one of support, with commenters agreeing that such accountability is rare and deeply needed.

The video also shows the driver tearfully begging for forgiveness as the man interrogates him. The husband ends the video, urging viewers to call the police or take action if they face similar situations, emphasising the need for immediate response rather than silence.