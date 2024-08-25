’We need to rekindle spirit of independence again,’ says PM Modi in Mann ki Baat: 10 points

PM Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on August 25 highlighted the foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat' and interacted with young entrepreneurs from space start-ups. Here are 5 things the Prime Minister said during his latest broadcast.

Reported By Fareha Naaz
Published25 Aug 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need to rekindle the spirit of independence to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' vision during his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need to rekindle the spirit of independence to achieve ’Viksit Bharat’ vision during his ’Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast today.(HT_PRINT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ that a lot is happening in India in the 21st century and also highlighting the foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat' on Sunday, August 25. PM Modi also interacted with several young entrepreneurs coming from different space start-ups during the programme.

Speaking of the youth of India, PM Modi said, “They devoted themselves entirely to India's independence. Today, to achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat, we need to rekindle that same spirit once again.”

Here are 5 things the Prime Minister said during his latest broadcast: 

  • PM Modi claimed that his Independence Day call for one lakh youth without any political background to join politics has evoked wide reactions, reported PTI.
  • Underscoring this move, PM Modi suggested that these steps urged the youngsters to enter public life for a developed India and stronger democracy. He pointed to the initiative taken by countless people from all walks of life with no political background who joined the freedom movement.
  • According to the Prime Minister, a large number of young people are willing to join politics but they need is right opportunity and guidance.
  • PM Modi alleged that family politics suppresses new talent, citing letters from youngsters who have written to him and reacted on social media to his call.
  •  Noting that India celebrated its first National Space Day on August 23 to mark the first anniversary of the successful landing of its Chandrayan-3 spacecraft on the Moon, he said the youth of the country has benefitted a lot from various reforms in the space sector.

(With inputs from PTI)

25 Aug 2024
