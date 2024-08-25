’We need to rekindle spirit of independence again,’ says PM Modi in Mann ki Baat: 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ that a lot is happening in India in the 21st century and also highlighting the foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat' on Sunday, August 25. PM Modi also interacted with several young entrepreneurs coming from different space start-ups during the programme.
Speaking of the youth of India, PM Modi said, “They devoted themselves entirely to India's independence. Today, to achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat, we need to rekindle that same spirit once again.”
Here are 5 things the Prime Minister said during his latest broadcast:
(With inputs from PTI)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess