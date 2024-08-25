Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ that a lot is happening in India in the 21st century and also highlighting the foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat' on Sunday, August 25. PM Modi also interacted with several young entrepreneurs coming from different space start-ups during the programme.
Speaking of the youth of India, PM Modi said, “They devoted themselves entirely to India's independence. Today, to achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat, we need to rekindle that same spirit once again."
- PM Modi claimed that his Independence Day call for one lakh youth without any political background to join politics has evoked wide reactions, reported PTI.
- Underscoring this move, PM Modi suggested that these steps urged the youngsters to enter public life for a developed India and stronger democracy. He pointed to the initiative taken by countless people from all walks of life with no political background who joined the freedom movement.
- According to the Prime Minister, a large number of young people are willing to join politics but they need is right opportunity and guidance.
- PM Modi alleged that family politics suppresses new talent, citing letters from youngsters who have written to him and reacted on social media to his call.
- Noting that India celebrated its first National Space Day on August 23 to mark the first anniversary of the successful landing of its Chandrayan-3 spacecraft on the Moon, he said the youth of the country has benefitted a lot from various reforms in the space sector.
(With inputs from PTI)
Catch all the Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.