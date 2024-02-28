News
Will raise more capital if an interesting acquisition comes up: Physics Wallah
Summary
- Westbridge-backed edtech unicorn Physics Wallah is evaluating inorganic deals, cofounder Prateek Maheshwari says
Mumbai: The drubbing that the edtech sector has received coupled with the funding winter has thrown open a fire sale of assets. A development that has got Westbridge-backed edtech unicorn Physics Wallah evaluating more potential acquisitions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more