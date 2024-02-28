Will raise more capital if an interesting acquisition comes up: Physics Wallah

“Online will continue to drive our business as currently around 55% of the business still comes from selling online courses. We are also betting big on the physical centres and phygital is the way forward," Maheshwari said. According to him, the company has opened 150 centres across 105 cities in the last 18 months. “We are opening one centre every five days. We are aggressively prioritising growth and cornering more market share," he added.