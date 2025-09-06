Weather alert: IMD issues rainfall warning for Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra; check forecast for Ludhiana

Amid torrential rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a widespread rainfall alert on Friday for several parts of the country. According to the forecast, intense rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours across West and Northwest India, Central and East India.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places between September 6 and 11 over Gujarat region, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Where will it rain in West and Northwest India? Extremely heavy rain is likely in Gujarat from Sept 5–7, especially in Saurashtra and Kutch.

Heavy to very heavy showers are expected in East Rajasthan on Sept 5–6 and southwest Rajasthan on Sept 7.

Himachal Pradesh (Sept 8–9), Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi (Sept 8–10), Punjab (Sept 10), and East Uttar Pradesh (Sept 10–11) are also likely to see heavy rainfall.

Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra are expected to witness heavy rainfall today.

What about East and Central India? West Madhya Pradesh is forecast to receive very heavy rainfall on Sept 5–6.

East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh may also see heavy showers during the week.

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands will experience heavy rainfall on Sept 9–10.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim are likely to get rain throughout the week.

Will Punjab get a reprieve from rain? After days of heavy rains and damage from floods and landslips, Punjab is likely to get some relief. The IMD has issued no rain warning for the state.

In Ludhiana, the sky may remain partly cloudy, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

More than 101 km of PWD link roads, 54 km of PWD plan roads and 117 km of Mandi Board roads in Hoshiarpur have suffered damage in the current flood, news agency PTI reported.

At least 141 primary and upper primary schools have suffered damage to roofs, flooring, plaster, boundary walls and toilets.

Damage to household articles has been reported in 23 villages, mostly in Garhshankar subdivision, they said.