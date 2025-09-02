Weather Alerts, September 2: Delhi braces for heavy rain; Gurugram, Uttarakhand on alert

Heavy rains have continued to lash parts of India, especially Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, with forecasts warning of more downpours in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an alert for more showers in Haryana in the coming days and districts have asked its schools to remain closed today, September 2.

Incessant rains over the past few days led to an increase in the water levels of some rivers, including the Yamuna on Monday, prompting authorities to open the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district. In Gurugram, there is a prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The Met department has forecast widespread rainfall, with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places across Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh over the next 24–36 hours.

Delhi-NCR rains Intermittent rains lashed Delhi through Monday, September 1, with the weather department warning of more moderate to heavy downpours in the coming days.

For Tuesday, September 2, the weather department has forecast a cloudy sky with moderate rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

An orange alert has also been issued in Gurugram.

“Today, from 3 pm to 7 pm, heavy rainfall of over 100 mm has been recorded in Gurugram City. Indian Meteorological Department in its forecast has issued Orange Alert: Heavy to very Heavy rainfall on 02-09-2025,” an advisory issued by District Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram.

Uttarakhand alerts In Uttarakhand, red and orange alerts have been issued as heavy rains trigger cloudbursts, flash floods, and other aftereffects. Multiple area of Uttarakhand has witnessed flashfloods triggered by cloudbursts, and landslides.

For September 2, the Met office circulated an orange alert for very heavy to heavy rain at some places in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Bageshwar districts.

Also Read | School Holiday on September 2: Schools to remain closed in THESE states tomorrow

“A red and orange alert has been issued for all districts in Uttarakhand for the next 3 days.”

CM Pushkar Dhami said, "Some of our districts are in red alert and some districts are in orange alert... The next 24 to 48 hours are crucial, and we all need to keep a close watch. Our entire district administration, NDRF, SDRF, all departments are on alert... We are also monitoring the Nanak Sagar Dam. It is flowing 5 feet below the danger level...," CM Dhami said on Sunday.

Chandigarh rains Punjab is under the grip of massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain. After days of heavy rain in Chandigarh, authorities have ordered all schools in the city to remain closed on Tuesday.

The decision was taken on Monday at a review meeting chaired by Mandip Singh Brar, Chief Secretary (in-charge), UT Chandigarh, to assess the city’s response to the downpour. Chandigarh has recorded nearly 100 mm of rainfall since Sunday.