Weather, AQI today: IMD issues orange alert in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat’s Nandesari registers worst air quality

  • The IMD has issued warnings for heavy rains across 10 states on September 28, with an orange alert in Uttar Pradesh and yellow alerts in several others. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in various regions until October 4. Check forecast and AQI here.

Fareha Naaz
Published28 Sep 2024, 06:47 AM IST
Weather, AQI today: Waterlogged road of Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) due to the rain on Friday, September 27. (Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against heavy rains on September 28 in 10 states. It issued an orange alert in Uttar Pradesh and yellow alerts in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Kerala and Maharashtra.

IMD's weather forecast and warnings

West India

IMD's latest weather bulletin states, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State on 28th September.”

Also Read | Weather updates: IMD predicts more rain in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai

East and Northeast India

The press release dated September 27 adds, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 01st-03rd October; Assam & Meghalaya during 29th September-03rdOctober; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar on 28th September; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 30th September-03rd October.”

Central India

Predicting ‘isolated heavy rainfall’ in West Madhya Pradesh on September 28, the IMD said scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely in central India until September 30. Between October 1 and 4, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is likely in central India.

Also Read | Weather today: East Uttar Pradesh and THESE states to face heavy rainfall

Northwest India

IMD warned against “isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall” in East Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Besides this, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand on September 28.

South Peninsular India

The weather agency forecasted “isolated heavy rainfall” in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until September 29 and in Kerala and Mahe region until October 2.

Also Read | Mumbai woman dies after falling into drain amid heavy rains, FIR against BMC

Air quality

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data registered at 6:30 AM, Gujarat's Nandesari registered the worst air quality with an AQI of 178 on Saturday. Meanwhile, among the best performing cities on the air quality index, Maharashtra's Kalyan stood out with the least pollution levels and best air quality as it recorded an AQI of 9 which falls in ‘good’ category. Sangli registered an AQI of 19; Vapi registered an AQI of 22; Amravati, Bharatpur and Davanagere reported an AQI of 21; and Firozabad registered an AQI of 20.

First Published:28 Sep 2024, 06:47 AM IST
