The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against heavy rains on September 28 in 10 states. It issued an orange alert in Uttar Pradesh and yellow alerts in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Kerala and Maharashtra.

IMD's weather forecast and warnings West India IMD's latest weather bulletin states, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State on 28th September."

East and Northeast India The press release dated September 27 adds, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 01st-03rd October; Assam & Meghalaya during 29th September-03rdOctober; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar on 28th September; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 30th September-03rd October."

Central India Predicting ‘isolated heavy rainfall’ in West Madhya Pradesh on September 28, the IMD said scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely in central India until September 30. Between October 1 and 4, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is likely in central India.

Northwest India IMD warned against "isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall" in East Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Besides this, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand on September 28.

South Peninsular India The weather agency forecasted "isolated heavy rainfall" in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until September 29 and in Kerala and Mahe region until October 2.