Weather bulletin, AQI: IMD predicts rains in THESE states, Karnataka’s city tops the list with best air quality

The IMD forecast scattered rainfall in Central India, with isolated heavy rain expected in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh between September 23-25.

Fareha Naaz
Published20 Sep 2024, 06:43 AM IST
Delhi registered an AQI of 90 at 6:30 am that falls in the ‘satisfactory’ category but is 27 points higher than the AQI witnessed a day before.
Delhi registered an AQI of 90 at 6:30 am that falls in the ‘satisfactory’ category but is 27 points higher than the AQI witnessed a day before. (Hindustan Times)

Weather bulletin: The India Meteorological Department issued no heavy rainfall alerts for September 20. However, light to moderate rain is expected in the coming 4 to 5 days as the monsoon will start its retreat.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi forecasted partly cloudy sky during the day. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | IMD predicts more rain in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata today

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the national capital has been witnessing improvement in air quality over the past few days following intermittent downpours. The city registered an AQI of 90 at 6:30 am, a level considered ‘satisfactory’ though it is 27 points higher than the AQI recorded a day before. The city with lowest pollution level and best air quality is Karnataka's Karwar with 22 AQI. Gujarat's Nandesari witnessed highest AQI of 208 across India.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Will Chennai weather play spoilsport?

IMD's forecast and warnings for Central India

The weather agency predicted “scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall” in Central India until September 26. Predicting “isolated heavy rainfall” in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh between September 23 and 25, the Meteorological Department said wet spells are likely in Vidarbha on September 24 and September  25.

IMD's forecast and warnings for East and Northeast India

In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD stated, “Fairly widespread to Widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands; Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall very likely over remaining East India & Northeast India during the week.”

Also Read | IMD issues yellow alert for UP, Rajasthan, MP; lights rains in Delhi, Mumbai

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 20; Odisha on September 22 and 23; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura between September 22 and 25; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya between September 23 and 25.

IMD's forecast and warnings for Northwest India

IMD said isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is very likely over the region until September 26

IMD's forecast for West and South Peninsular India

The press release dated September 19 adds, “Scattered to Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka; Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over the remaining regions during the week.”

Hot and humid weather is likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on September 20.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 06:43 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWeather bulletin, AQI: IMD predicts rains in THESE states, Karnataka’s city tops the list with best air quality

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    424.00
    03:55 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.45%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    126.15
    03:56 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -5.1 (-3.89%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.10
    03:59 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -3.35 (-1.99%)

    Indus Towers

    389.65
    03:53 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -37.9 (-8.86%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    K P R Mill

    936.70
    03:41 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    77.75 (9.05%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare

    1,371.45
    03:29 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    79.5 (6.15%)

    Asahi India Glass

    708.85
    03:47 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    34 (5.04%)

    PB Fintech

    1,882.30
    03:58 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    76.75 (4.25%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,430.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.