Weather forecast gives no respite from cold wave as first bout of ‘heavy snowfall’ predicted on THESE days: IMD
Western disturbance to bring two bouts of cold wave in western Himalayan region from January 28 and another from January 31
Weather forecast for the upcoming days suggests that western disturbance will bring two bouts of cold wave in the western Himalayan region from January 28 and another from January 31. The second bout will also impact the plains of Northwest India as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
IMD further predicted that cold day conditions will continue in Bihar until January 31. Uttar Pradesh is most likely to see cold day conditions today.
Delhi's cold weather and persistent pollution has led children to develop chest infections while asthma patients are also grappling with health problems.
Medical Director of Loknayak Jai Prakash Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar said, "The drop in temperature, problems like chest infection, pneumonia are seen in people. Especially if we talk about children and elderly people, this winter season is troubling them more, the number of children and elderly people in hospitals is increasing," said Dr Suresh, reported ANI.
