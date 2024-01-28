Weather forecast for the upcoming days suggests that western disturbance will bring two bouts of cold wave in the western Himalayan region from January 28 and another from January 31. The second bout will also impact the plains of Northwest India as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Snowfall in these places

The weather department predicted snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today while moderate to widespread rainfall or snowfall can be expected from January 29 until February 1.

Rainfall in these places

The western disturbance is expected to bring rainfall over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh from January 31 until February 2.

Dense fog

Moreover, the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Bihar will witness reduced visibility due to dense to very dense fog conditions in the night and morning hours until January 31.

While the states of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya will witness dense fog conditions today.