Weather forecast for the upcoming days suggests that western disturbance will bring two bouts of cold wave in the western Himalayan region from January 28 and another from January 31. The second bout will also impact the plains of Northwest India as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Alert issued for severe cold wave in 2 states till 29 January, heavy rainfall predicted: See IMD full forecast Snowfall in these places The weather department predicted snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today while moderate to widespread rainfall or snowfall can be expected from January 29 until February 1.

Rainfall in these places The western disturbance is expected to bring rainfall over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh from January 31 until February 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Delhi, NCR weather today: Dense fog to continue for 5 days, cold conditions for 2 days over north India, says IMD Dense fog Moreover, the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Bihar will witness reduced visibility due to dense to very dense fog conditions in the night and morning hours until January 31.

While the states of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya will witness dense fog conditions today.

Delhi's cold weather and persistent pollution has led children to develop chest infections while asthma patients are also grappling with health problems.

Also read: Delhi Weather Update: IMD issues Orange alert for dense fog amid Republic Day celebrations Medical Director of Loknayak Jai Prakash Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar said, "The drop in temperature, problems like chest infection, pneumonia are seen in people. Especially if we talk about children and elderly people, this winter season is troubling them more, the number of children and elderly people in hospitals is increasing," said Dr Suresh, reported ANI.

