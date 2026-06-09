Weather forecast: IMD issues red alert for coastal Karnataka, heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in Delhi, UP, Haryana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today forecast widespread rainfall activity across several parts of India from 9 June onwards. Despite the relief from rain, heatwave conditions will continue to grip parts of northwest and central India. The weather office has also issued a 'red alert' for coastal Karnataka districts, including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, amid forecasts of extremely heavy rainfall in the next two days.

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Red alert for coastal Karnataka Uttara Kannada is also expected to see heavy rainfall as the monsoon begins. Gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are likely along the coast, with rough sea conditions expected. As a result, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea.

Rainfall prediction for other states Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over states in the Northeast, including Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura between 9 and 14 June. Similar conditions are expected over Kerala, Lakshadweep and coastal Karnataka during the same period. Also, Telangana is likely to receive widespread rainfall between 9 and 11 June.

Also Read | Monsoon advances into more states; IMD warns of heavy rain in the south

The weather office has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya from 9 to 14 June, and over Arunachal Pradesh from 9 to 14 June. Heavy rainfall is predicted over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the same days. In eastern India, heavy rainfall is forecast over Bihar between 10 and 12 June, Odisha on 11 and 12 June, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from 10 to 13 June. Very heavy rainfall is also expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 9 June.

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Among southern states, heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala and Mahe between 9 and 12 June, while coastal Karnataka may witness heavy showers from 12 to 14 June. North Interior Karnataka is likely to receive heavy rainfall on 12 and 13 June, while South Interior Karnataka may experience similar conditions between 11 and 14 June. Telangana is also likely to witness heavy rainfall from 9 to 10 June.

Thunderstorm in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP The meteorological department has further forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph across multiple states. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness such conditions between 10 and 14 June, while eastern and central states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, are also likely to see thunderstorm activity during this week.

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A western disturbance might influence weather conditions over northwest India, bringing scattered rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir through 14 June. Hailstorm activity is also predicted over these hill states on 11 and 12 June. Parts of Haryana and Delhi may also witness isolated hailstorms on 12 June. Duststorm activity has been forecast over western Rajasthan on 11 and 12 June.

Along with thundersquall activity, wind speeds might hit 50-70 kmph in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during 11 and 12 June. Similar conditions might also be seen in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal between 10 and 12 June.

Heatwave retains Despite increasing rainfall in the country, heatwave conditions are expected to persist in isolated pockets of northwest and central India over the next few days. Heatwave conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, western Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha through 10 and 11 June. Parts of East and West Madhya Pradesh are also expected to experience heatwave conditions on 10 and 11 June.

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Hot and humid weather conditions are expected to prevail over Odisha through 11 June, as well as over Konkan and Goa, and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal through 9 June.

Expected temperature Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures across northwest India are likely to rise by 2-4°C until 11 June before dipping by 3-5°C thereafter.

The IMD said maximum temperatures across northwest India are likely to rise by 2-4°C until 11 June before declining by 3-5°C thereafter. Central India may see a further rise in temperature of 2-3°C until 11 June, followed by a similar fall. Maharashtra is expected to see a nominal decline of around 2°C till 9 June. However, for the rest of India, no significant change in temperatures is forecast till 14 June.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.