The weather forecast as per the India Meteorological Department suggests dense to very dense fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi until December 31 morning and in some areas for subsequent 3 days.

Areas around the national capital and neighbouring states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been dealing with dense fog over the past few days with temperatures dipping to all-time lows and peak winter season in sight.

Dense fog reduces visibility to the naked eye making it difficult for vehicle drivers to have a clear view of the road ahead of them. Visibility has been ranging from 200m to 500m under dense fog conditions. Under this reduced visibility and dense fog conditions, a delay in flights and railways could occur. IMD issued a fog advisory for the northern states.

IMD predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue in many places over Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and Bihar until December 31. IMD further suggested that a decrease in distribution and intensity of fog will be experienced thereafter.

In northern region of the country, that comprises areas of Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, dense fog like conditions are expected to continue during morning hours until January 2.

In areas of north-east region of the country that includes states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, dense fog like conditions are expected to continue during morning hours until December 31. In Jharkhand, dense fog conditions are very likely to continue until December 30.

IMD further predicted cold day conditions in several parts Punjab, isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi until December 31.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport fog like conditions caused lowest visibility that was recorded at 150 meters, while the Runway Visual Range (RVR) was at a range of 400 meters to 800 meters, as per IMD data.

