The India Meteorological Department predicted that Western disturbance may likely lead to very dense fog conditions in the Indo-Gangetic belt while the region of Jammu and Kashmir may witness snowfall in the next few days. IMD predicted that very dense fog conditions will prevail over Punjab in the evening and morning until tomorrow. The IMD forecasted very dense fog over Uttar Pradesh during mid-night and morning hours until January 4. These very dense fog conditions will reduce visibility below 50 m and make it difficult to drive on roads. Also read: Delhi's AQI remains in 'very poor' category, may get worse in New Year The National Capital region and its surrounding areas including Haryana and East Uttar Pradesh are predicted to see very dense fog conditions during mid-night and morning hours until January 1. Uttarakhand region will also be affected Western Disturbance and dense fog conditions (visibility 50-200 m) are likely to prevail during early morning until January 4. Hence, visibility in the area is expected to range between 50 m to 200 m.

IMD predicted that the regions spanning north Madhya Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal are expected to witness dense fog until January 1. North-eastern states including Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to witness dense fog until January 2.

Cold-day conditions are expected in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan today, as predicted by IMD.

Moreover, light rainfall/snowfall is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. Light isolated rainfall is also likely over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from January 1 to 3.

On Sunday, Kashmir grappled with frigid cold wave conditions, as the minimum temperatures throughout the Valley stayed well below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in the summer capital, Srinagar, dropped to minus 3.4 degrees Celsius. Kashmir is under the grip of the 40-day harsh winter period ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ that will end on January 31. This period is most likely to witness snowfall.

Over the next 2 days, IMD predicted a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C. However, many parts of Central and Northwest India are expected to witness a fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next 2 days.

Under the influence of a fresh easterly wave and low pressure area light to moderate rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala and Lakshadweep from until January 3.

