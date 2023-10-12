Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has forecast that a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to bring rainfall in the Western Himalayan Region starting from the night of October 13 and the plains of Northwest India to receive rainfall from October 14. IMD expects Southwest Monsoon to withdraw during the next 2 days from some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha, parts of Karnataka, and remaining parts of Telangana, Maharashtra and Central Arabia. IMD further stated that a cyclonic circulation is situated over Rayalaseema and the adjoining South Interior Karnataka. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to persist over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next 2 days, followed by expectation of a reduction in rainfall thereafter.

Weather Warnings for the next 5 days

South India: Light to moderate rainfall is expected at some places, with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely over Kerala from October 11 to 13, over Tamil Nadu on October 11 and 12 and over South Interior Karnataka on October 11, with a reduction thereafter.

Northwest India: Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad from October 13 to 17 and over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab from October 14 to 17. Light rainfall is expected at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from October 15 to 17.

Northeast India: Light to moderate rainfall is expected at some places, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on October 11 and 12, with a reduction thereafter.

East India: Light to moderate rainfall is anticipated at a few places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next 24 hours with a reduction thereafter. Light to moderate rainfall is likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands over the next 5 days.

