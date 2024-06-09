Weather forecast today suggests thunderstorms, lightning and wet spell over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Weather forecast today suggests heatwave to severe heatwave conditions to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

Heatwave “Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of northeast Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal during 08th-12th; Odisha, Punjab, Haryana during 09th-12th; Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during 10th-12th June, 2024," as per IMD's weather bulletin dated June 8.

The Meteorological department issued an orange alert over expectations of severe heatwave conditions in some parts of Uttar Pradesh from June 9 to June 12. Bihar will experience warm night condition today.

Rainfall Considering North-eastern states, thunderstorms, light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds have been predicted by IMD for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura. West Bengal and Sikkim till June 15. The weather report further states, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 08th-12th; Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during 09th-12th; Nagaland on 08th & 12th June, 2024."

The weather agency predicted very heavy rainfall for Assam and Meghalaya on June 11 and 12.

Considering weather conditions in southern states, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds have been predicted for Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep till June 13. Moreover, during the same period, moderate showers have been suggested for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka are set to witness heavy rainfall until June 12. "Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during next 4-5 days," states IMD.

Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by wet spell likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today.

