Weather forecast today: IMD issues heatwave alert for 13 states, warns of heavy rains in Odisha

Weather forecast today: The The India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall for Odisha on June 13 and 16. Heatwave warning has been issued for 13 states today.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published06:39 AM IST
Weather forecast: Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds have been forecast by the Meteorological Department for Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till June 17.(PTI)

Weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thunderstorms for north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim until June 19. Besides this, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, is also expected in these states.

Chances of heavy rainfall are high in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the next three days over. For West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall until June 17.

Also read: IMD says monsoon likely to elude Delhi till June end as temperature settles at 44.7 °C

“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-60 kmph) very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during next 5 days,” the IMD's weather bulletin dated June 12 stated.

Also read: Monsoon tracker: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Karnataka; heatwave warning in 12 states

It adds, “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Konkan & Goa during next 5 days and over Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada during next 2 days.”

Furthermore, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds have been forecast by the IMD for Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till June 17.

The weather agency says heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha on June 13 and 16. As per IMD's forecast, heavy showers are likely in Kerala on June 16, in Interior Karnataka today, and in Karnataka until June 16.

Also read: Weather update today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy showers in 7 states, heatwave warning in 10 states

Heatwave

The weather agency issued heatwave alert for June 13 in  Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

IMD predicted heatwave to severe heat wave conditions over Uttar Pradesh till June 16; and over West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand till June 14.

The weather agency noted prevalence of heatwave conditions in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi till June 17; and in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan till June 14.

