Weather forecast today: IMD issues heatwave alert for 13 states, warns of heavy rains in Odisha

Weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thunderstorms for north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim until June 19. Besides this, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, is also expected in these states.

Chances of heavy rainfall are high in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the next three days over. For West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall until June 17.

Arunachal Pradesh is likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 14th-16th June, 2024. pic.twitter.com/rOCpgfCPpJ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 12, 2024

“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-60 kmph) very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during next 5 days,” the IMD's weather bulletin dated June 12 stated.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Konkan & Goa during next 5 days and over Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada during next 2 days."

Furthermore, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds have been forecast by the IMD for Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till June 17.

The weather agency says heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha on June 13 and 16. As per IMD's forecast, heavy showers are likely in Kerala on June 16, in Interior Karnataka today, and in Karnataka until June 16.

The weather agency issued heatwave alert for June 13 in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, few parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and heatwave conditions very likely in few parts of Uttarakhand, isolated pockets of Jammu Division, pic.twitter.com/OJ4XC8bMTu — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 12, 2024

IMD predicted heatwave to severe heat wave conditions over Uttar Pradesh till June 16; and over West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand till June 14.