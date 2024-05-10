Weather forecast today: IMD predicts showers in Delhi; hailstorm alert in 2 states, heatwave in Rajasthan to abate
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave conditions in Rajasthan today, May 10, and hinted that it would abate thereafter. Besides this, hot and humid weather conditions would impact coastal areas of Gujarat till May 14.