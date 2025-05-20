Weather fury: From Bengaluru rains to Guwahati floods, heavy showers cripple normal life; hoarding collapses in Pune

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Bengaluru on Tuesday and disrupt normal life. People were seen walking through knee-deep water, and traffic jams were reported in several parts of the city.

The rain-related death toll rose to five in Karnataka.

Due to severe waterlogging, Sai Layout in Bengaluru continued to resemble an island. The ground floors of the houses in this area were half-submerged.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said officials are on the field and attending to the issues caused by the downpour, and there is no need for anyone to worry.

Shivakumar, who is also the minister in charge of Bengaluru development, asserted that the government is committed to protect the lives and properties of the people.

About 150 people were rescued and shifted to safe locations on Monday, authorities said.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMB) had arranged food and water for people in Sai Layout.

Commuters had a harrowing time wading through knee-deep water in many places, including near Manyata Tech Park, which houses offices of many multinational companies, and Silk Board Junction.

Due to waterlogging, vehicles were stranded, leading to long traffic jams in many parts of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru has received about 30 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Shivakumar told reporters that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be visiting some rain-affected spots tomorrow.

"I visited some spots last night. Irrespective of wherever we are, our duty is to save Bengaluru's pride, and we will do it," he added.

Assam: Heavy rain inundates Guwahati A spell of heavy rain overnight inundated several roads and residential areas in Assam’s Guwahati, disrupting vehicular movement and normal life on Tuesday.

In some areas of the city, people were seen wading through knee-deep water, while in several localities, the water level reached up to the chest.

Inundation was reported from Zoo Road, Nabin Nagar, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Gita Nagar, Maligaon, Hedayetpur, Guwahati Club, Ulubari, Lachit Nagar, Chandmari and Panjabari.

Many schools announced closure due to "flooded" campus and roads across the city.

Rainwater accumulated in hundreds of houses in the ‘smart’ city, and there were reports of power cuts in many areas.

The IMD has predicted inclement weather over Assam for the next 2–3 days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across various parts of the state.

"As per rainfall data recorded on May 20, 2025, several locations in and around Guwahati have already received substantial precipitation, including 112.5 mm at the Guwahati AWS station," an official release said.

Maharashtra: Hoarding falls in Pune amid heavy rains Due to heavy rain and strong winds, a hoarding collapsed in Pune on Tuesday, trapping several two-wheelers under it.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The hoarding fell in the Sanaswadi area, near Wagholi, on Ahilyanagar Road in Pune.