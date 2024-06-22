Weather update: Red alert for heavy rains in Kerala, Karnataka and Goa; UP on heatwave alert today; IMD’s forecast here

West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh could witness heavy showers over the next four days. At the same time, weather conditions suggest heavy rainfall in West Bengal and Sikkim on June 24 and 24 and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 22.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published06:54 AM IST
Weather update: Extremely high-intensity showers have been forecasted for Karnataka on June 22 and 23, for Goa on June 22 and 24, and for Kerala and Karnataka on June 23
Weather update: Extremely high-intensity showers have been forecasted for Karnataka on June 22 and 23, for Goa on June 22 and 24, and for Kerala and Karnataka on June 23(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert warning for heavy rains in Kerala, Karnataka and Goa for Saturday, June 22. Besides this, an orange alert warning is in place for Odisha.

A yellow alert for Uttar Pradesh was issued by the Meteorological Department, hinting at heatwave conditions today. The Southwest Monsoon is expected to bring relief to the region in the coming three days.

Also Read | Monsoon Tracker: Delhi gets respite from heatwave; red alert for THESE states

The weather agency suggested that atmospheric conditions are favourable for further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by June 25.

Monsoon tracker

Heavy rainfall warning has been issued in the following regions:

  • West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are expected to experience heavy showers over the next four days. Concurrently, weather forecasts indicate significant rainfall in West Bengal and Sikkim on June 23 and 24, and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on June 22.
  • IMD's weather report dated June 21 states, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar during 21st-25th, Odisha on 21st & 22nd; Jharkhand on 24th & 25th and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 22nd-25th June. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Odisha on 21st and over Bihar on 24th & 25th today.”

Also Read | Weather today: Bihar, 4 other states on orange alert for heavy showers
  • It adds, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 21st-25th and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat region on 21st & 23rd and Marathwada on 23rd June and southeast Rajasthan on 21st, 24th & 25th June 2024.”

Also Read | No heatwaves in country till Monday: IMD
  • The weather bulletin predicted that heavy rains would lash the region of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu until June 25, and Telangana on 22nd June.
  • Extremely high-intensity showers have been forecasted for Karnataka on June 22 and 23, for Goa on June 22 and 24, and for Kerala and Karnataka on June 23.

Also Read | When will monsoon hit Delhi, NCR? IMD shares big update

Heatwave

IMD's press release suggested heatwaves in Uttar Pradesh during until June 24 and in Jammu from June 23 to 25. Heatwaves are expected to subside in these regions post the mentioned dates.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsWeather update: Red alert for heavy rains in Kerala, Karnataka and Goa; UP on heatwave alert today; IMD’s forecast here

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,533.000.00
    Chennai
    74,110.000.00
    Delhi
    73,894.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,533.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue