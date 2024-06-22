Weather update: Red alert for heavy rains in Kerala, Karnataka and Goa; UP on heatwave alert today; IMD’s forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert warning for heavy rains in Kerala, Karnataka and Goa for Saturday, June 22. Besides this, an orange alert warning is in place for Odisha.
A yellow alert for Uttar Pradesh was issued by the Meteorological Department, hinting at heatwave conditions today. The Southwest Monsoon is expected to bring relief to the region in the coming three days.
Konkan & Goa is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 21st & 22nd June and likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) to extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) during 23rd-25th June, 2024. pic.twitter.com/8uVpnTlj8Q— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 21, 2024
Kerala & Mahe is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 21st & 22nd June and likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) to extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) during 23rd-25th June, 2024 pic.twitter.com/XBZCRlD3Fw— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 21, 2024
The weather agency suggested that atmospheric conditions are favourable for further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by June 25.
Heavy rainfall warning has been issued in the following regions:
पश्चिम उत्तर प्रदेश के कुछ हिस्सों में 22 जून, 2024 को उष्ण लहर चलने की संभावना है।#heatwavealert #weatherupdate #heatwave@moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNational @airnewsalerts @RailMinIndia @DDNewslive @NHAI_Official pic.twitter.com/N5WxbLqsqg— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 21, 2024
IMD's press release suggested heatwaves in Uttar Pradesh during until June 24 and in Jammu from June 23 to 25. Heatwaves are expected to subside in these regions post the mentioned dates.