West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh could witness heavy showers over the next four days. At the same time, weather conditions suggest heavy rainfall in West Bengal and Sikkim on June 24 and 24 and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 22.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert warning for heavy rains in Kerala, Karnataka and Goa for Saturday, June 22. Besides this, an orange alert warning is in place for Odisha.

A yellow alert for Uttar Pradesh was issued by the Meteorological Department, hinting at heatwave conditions today. The Southwest Monsoon is expected to bring relief to the region in the coming three days.

The weather agency suggested that atmospheric conditions are favourable for further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by June 25.

Monsoon tracker Heavy rainfall warning has been issued in the following regions:

IMD's weather report dated June 21 states, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar during 21st-25th, Odisha on 21st & 22nd; Jharkhand on 24th & 25th and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 22nd-25th June. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Odisha on 21st and over Bihar on 24th & 25th today."

It adds, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 21st-25th and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat region on 21st & 23rd and Marathwada on 23rd June and southeast Rajasthan on 21st, 24th & 25th June 2024."

The weather bulletin predicted that heavy rains would lash the region of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu until June 25, and Telangana on 22nd June.

Extremely high-intensity showers have been forecasted for Karnataka on June 22 and 23, for Goa on June 22 and 24, and for Kerala and Karnataka on June 23.

Heatwave IMD's press release suggested heatwaves in Uttar Pradesh during until June 24 and in Jammu from June 23 to 25. Heatwaves are expected to subside in these regions post the mentioned dates.

