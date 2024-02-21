The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that most of North India will experience rainfall and snowfall till Thursday (February 21 and 22). Additionally, northeastern states are likely to witness rainfall in the coming days, with a ‘yellow alert’ issued for potential hailstorms in several regions.

According to IMD, a western disturbance has formed, resulting in cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and neighbouring areas of Punjab. Simultaneously, a separate meteorological condition involving high moisture from the Arabian Sea is expected to influence atmospheric conditions in northwest India.

In its bulletin, the weather agency has predicted that the Western Himalayan region can expect widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning today and tomorrow and light to moderate rainfall and snowfall thereafter on February 22 and 23.

The IMD had predicted the possibility of heavy rains and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh on February 20. These prevailing weather systems may bring hailstorms today (February 21) to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with the possibility of Uttarakhand also witnessing hailstorm activity tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh can expect light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms until February 22. The MeT department has forecasted hailstorm activity over Rajasthan today and over Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.