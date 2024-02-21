Weather news: IMD issues ‘Yellow alert’ for hailstorm in THESE states; Wet spell continues with snowfall, rainfall today
North Indian states can expect rain and snowfall today and tomorrow while northeastern states are also likely to get rainfall in the coming days, as per IMD forecast.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that most of North India will experience rainfall and snowfall till Thursday (February 21 and 22). Additionally, northeastern states are likely to witness rainfall in the coming days, with a ‘yellow alert’ issued for potential hailstorms in several regions.
The National Capital Region of Delhi can expect a cloudy sky today, and light rain and thundershowers tomorrow. Moreover, under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the western Himalayan region may witness scattered light to moderate rainfall and snowfall activity from February 24 to 26.
The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorms over northeast India until February 23, and light to moderate rainfall and snowfall from February 24 to 26.
Arunachal Pradesh may see heavy rainfall or snowfall tomorrow and the day after (February 22 and February 23), while West Bengal and Sikkim may witness light to moderate rainfall during the same period. West Bengal and Sikkim are on yellow alert for heavy rainfall on February 22.
Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya may witness heavy rainfall or snowfall on February 22.
Moving to Bihar, the state can expect light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning tomorrow and the day after. Hailstorm activity is likely over West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar tomorrow.
