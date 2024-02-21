The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that most of North India will experience rainfall and snowfall till Thursday (February 21 and 22). Additionally, northeastern states are likely to witness rainfall in the coming days, with a ‘yellow alert’ issued for potential hailstorms in several regions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to IMD, a western disturbance has formed, resulting in cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and neighbouring areas of Punjab. Simultaneously, a separate meteorological condition involving high moisture from the Arabian Sea is expected to influence atmospheric conditions in northwest India.

In its bulletin, the weather agency has predicted that the Western Himalayan region can expect widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning today and tomorrow and light to moderate rainfall and snowfall thereafter on February 22 and 23.

The IMD had predicted the possibility of heavy rains and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh on February 20. These prevailing weather systems may bring hailstorms today (February 21) to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with the possibility of Uttarakhand also witnessing hailstorm activity tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh can expect light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms until February 22. The MeT department has forecasted hailstorm activity over Rajasthan today and over Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.

The National Capital Region of Delhi can expect a cloudy sky today, and light rain and thundershowers tomorrow. Moreover, under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the western Himalayan region may witness scattered light to moderate rainfall and snowfall activity from February 24 to 26.

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorms over northeast India until February 23, and light to moderate rainfall and snowfall from February 24 to 26.

Arunachal Pradesh may see heavy rainfall or snowfall tomorrow and the day after (February 22 and February 23), while West Bengal and Sikkim may witness light to moderate rainfall during the same period. West Bengal and Sikkim are on yellow alert for heavy rainfall on February 22.

Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya may witness heavy rainfall or snowfall on February 22.

Moving to Bihar, the state can expect light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning tomorrow and the day after. Hailstorm activity is likely over West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar tomorrow.

