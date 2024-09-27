Weather, rain LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal for September 27, predicting heavy rainfall.
Maharashtra rain
Mumbaikars woke up to heavy downpours on Friday morning. Wet spells over the past few days continue to impact the daily lives of Mumbai residents, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging. Dhule, Nandurbar and Nasik districts are on orange alert today while several others are on yellow alert today.
The Regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai said, “Generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain/ thundershower in city & suburbs. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 31 deg. C and 25 deg. C respectively." The financial capital registered 28.9 degrees Celsius temperature at 12:00 noon today with 7 percent humidity.
Delhi
According to the weather department, the national capital will likely to witness light rainfall throughout the day. The national capital registered 28.8 degrees Celsius temperature at 12:00 noon today with 76 percent humidity. Wet spells are likely in the capital city today and tomorrow.
Check all India weather forecast and updates here
Weather, rain LIVE: IMD's rainfall forecast and warning for South India
Weather, rain LIVE: “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on September 28 and 29; Kerala and Mahe during September 29 to 30; South Interior Karnataka on September 29; and coastal Karnataka on September 30," IMD said in its press release dated September 26.
Weather, rain LIVE: IMD's rainfall forecast and warning for Northwest India
Weather, rain LIVE: The IMD in its latest weather bulletin said, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh on September 27; isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand on September 28."
Weather, rain LIVE: Heavy rains in Jammu
Weather, rain LIVE: Heavy rains lashed Jammu region on Friday and brought the temperature down in the Valley. ‘Light rain’ is expected in the Valley at isolated places through the day, according to IMD.