Delhi Weather: Rain, thunderstorms expected today. Check 5 days forecast

A day after parts of Delhi witnessed dust-laden winds, thunderstorms, and downpours - bringing much-needed relief to residents who have been wilting under the scorching heat- the weather department has warned of more light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds for today. Wind speeds may temporarily touch 50 km/h during thunderstorms, with dust-raising winds likely in the morning.

The changing weather pattern is likely to offer some respite from the daytime heat, though afternoon temperatures will still remain elevated. Meanwhile, the India Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for the day.

According to IMD, maximum temperatures in Delhi are expected to range between 40°C and 41°C, with minimum temperatures around 26°C over the weekend.

Delhi weather forecast for five days May 18: Maximum temperature will be around 40–42°C and minimum around 27–29°C. Partly cloudy skies with surface winds gusting up to 35 km/h.

May 19: Maximum temperature will be around 39–41°C and minimum around 25–27°C. Partly cloudy skies with moderate winds during the day.

May 20: Maximum temperature will be around 37–39°C and minimum around 25–27°C. Skies will remain partly cloudy.

May 21: Maximum temperature will be around 37–39°C and minimum around 24–26°C. Partly cloudy skies with strong evening winds.

May 22: Maximum temperature will be around 37–39°C and minimum around 24–26°C. Partly cloudy with chances of light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

Dust Storms Push Delhi's AQI Beyond 300 On Friday, Delhi woke up to poor air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) having crossed 300 in several areas, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This came after a rise in pollution on Thursday, when the AQI had also surpassed 300 following a severe dust storm that reduced visibility.