Live Updates

Weather, rain LIVE: Darjeeling death toll rises to 24; Cyclone Shakhti to weaken by Tuesday morning

Weather, rain LIVE Updates: IMD issued an orange alert for 7 states after devastating Bengal floods killed over 24 peopled and wreaked havoc across Mirik, Jorebunglow, Maneybhanjang, Sukhiapokhri and Falakata. Check Cyclonic Storm Shakhti's status here.

Fareha Naaz, Shiladitya Ray
Updated6 Oct 2025, 11:00:37 AM IST
Weather, rain LIVE Updates: 7 states on IMD's orange alert for rains.
Weather, rain LIVE Updates: 7 states on IMD's orange alert for rains.(IMD)

Weather, rain LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for 7 states, predicting heavy rains on October 6. The weather warning has been issued for Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

In a post on X IMD stated, “The severe #cyclonic #storm #Shakhti over west central and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea moved nearly southwards with a speed of 5 kmph during last 6 hours, weakened into a #Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 6th October,2025 over the same region.”

According to IMD, states across Northwest India are expected to witness dramatic fall in minimum temperatures by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius from October 8.

On Sunday, a flood alert was issued in West Bengal after Bhutan's Tala Hydropower Dam began overflowing due to a technical failure. Incessant heavy rainfall across the Mirik, Jorebunglow, Maneybhanjang, Sukhiapokhri, Falakata and Darjeeling hills in West Bengal resulted in devastating landslides that caused over 28 deaths and many were reported missing.

The dam gates failed to open which caused the river water to spill over the structure, the Bhutan's National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) confirmed.

Follow updates here:
6 Oct 2025, 11:00:29 AM IST

Weather, rain LIVE: Cyclone Shakhti to weaken to depression by Tuesday

In its latest update, the IMD said that Cyclone Shakhti is likely to move east-southeastwards over west central & adjoining northwest Arabian Sea and weaken into a depression by the morning of Tuesday, 7 October.

6 Oct 2025, 10:45:20 AM IST

Weather, rain LIVE: Death toll in Darjeeling rises to 24 as one more body recovered

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha said the toll rose with the recovery of one more body late Sunday night.

"The situation remains extremely challenging. Several people are still missing, and the toll is likely to go up. Continuous rainfall is hampering the rescue operations," he told PTI.

Earlier, Guha had said that the toll is likely to go up as rescue operations progress.

Darjeeling and surrounding areas were ravaged by landslides on Sunday after receiving over 300 mm rainfall in 12 hours.

6 Oct 2025, 10:34:46 AM IST

Weather, rain LIVE: Parts of Jammu and Kashmir see downpur; visuals from Bhaderwah

6 Oct 2025, 10:20:13 AM IST

Weather, rain LIVE: IMD issues nowcast rain warning for Delhi-NCR

IMD issued a nowcast warning at 8:30 am that said, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at , NCR ( Manesar) Adampur, Hissar, Farukhnagar, …. Light intermittent rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi ( Kanjhawala, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR ( Bahadurgarh , Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hours.”

6 Oct 2025, 10:07:24 AM IST

Weather, rain LIVE: Delhi-NCR on rain alert, maximum temperature to be below normal

IMD predicted, “Generally cloudy sky. A few spells of light to moderate rain very likely at many places” for the national capital for October 6. Thunderstorm and lighting are also likely today. Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures will be above normal up to 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature will be below normal up to 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius.

6 Oct 2025, 09:57:34 AM IST

Weather, rain LIVE: Cyclonic Storm Shakhti to weaken into a depression by Oct 7

IMD predicted that the Cyclonic Storm Shakhti will move "east-south east wards over west central and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea." It will weaken into a depression by the morning of October 7.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsWeather, rain LIVE: Darjeeling death toll rises to 24; Cyclone Shakhti to weaken by Tuesday morning
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.