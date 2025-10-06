Weather, rain LIVE: Darjeeling death toll rises to 24; Cyclone Shakhti to weaken by Tuesday morning

Weather, rain LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for 7 states, predicting heavy rains on October 6. The weather warning has been issued for Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.
In a post on X IMD stated, “The severe #cyclonic #storm #Shakhti over west central and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea moved nearly southwards with a speed of 5 kmph during last 6 hours, weakened into a #Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 6th October,2025 over the same region.”
According to IMD, states across Northwest India are expected to witness dramatic fall in minimum temperatures by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius from October 8.
On Sunday, a flood alert was issued in West Bengal after Bhutan's Tala Hydropower Dam began overflowing due to a technical failure. Incessant heavy rainfall across the Mirik, Jorebunglow, Maneybhanjang, Sukhiapokhri, Falakata and Darjeeling hills in West Bengal resulted in devastating landslides that caused over 28 deaths and many were reported missing.
The dam gates failed to open which caused the river water to spill over the structure, the Bhutan's National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) confirmed.
In its latest update, the IMD said that Cyclone Shakhti is likely to move east-southeastwards over west central & adjoining northwest Arabian Sea and weaken into a depression by the morning of Tuesday, 7 October.
North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha said the toll rose with the recovery of one more body late Sunday night.
"The situation remains extremely challenging. Several people are still missing, and the toll is likely to go up. Continuous rainfall is hampering the rescue operations," he told PTI.
Earlier, Guha had said that the toll is likely to go up as rescue operations progress.
Darjeeling and surrounding areas were ravaged by landslides on Sunday after receiving over 300 mm rainfall in 12 hours.
IMD issued a nowcast warning at 8:30 am that said, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at , NCR ( Manesar) Adampur, Hissar, Farukhnagar, …. Light intermittent rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi ( Kanjhawala, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR ( Bahadurgarh , Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hours.”
IMD predicted, “Generally cloudy sky. A few spells of light to moderate rain very likely at many places” for the national capital for October 6. Thunderstorm and lighting are also likely today. Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures will be above normal up to 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature will be below normal up to 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius.
IMD predicted that the Cyclonic Storm Shakhti will move "east-south east wards over west central and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea." It will weaken into a depression by the morning of October 7.