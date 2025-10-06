Weather, rain LIVE: Darjeeling death toll rises to 24; Cyclone Shakhti to weaken by Tuesday morning

Weather, rain LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for 7 states, predicting heavy rains on October 6. The weather warning has been issued for Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

In a post on X IMD stated, “The severe #cyclonic #storm #Shakhti over west central and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea moved nearly southwards with a speed of 5 kmph during last 6 hours, weakened into a #Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 6th October,2025 over the same region.”

According to IMD, states across Northwest India are expected to witness dramatic fall in minimum temperatures by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius from October 8.

On Sunday, a flood alert was issued in West Bengal after Bhutan's Tala Hydropower Dam began overflowing due to a technical failure. Incessant heavy rainfall across the Mirik, Jorebunglow, Maneybhanjang, Sukhiapokhri, Falakata and Darjeeling hills in West Bengal resulted in devastating landslides that caused over 28 deaths and many were reported missing.

The dam gates failed to open which caused the river water to spill over the structure, the Bhutan's National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) confirmed.