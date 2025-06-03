Weather today: Assam, Punjab, 9 other states on IMD's orange alert; thunderstorm and lightning to hit Haryana, UP

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for total of 11 states. It predicted wet spell in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur and Nagaland.

IMD's press release dated June 2 states, “Light/moderate rainfall at many/some places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely over likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi; light/moderate rainfall at some/isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan” on June 3.

As Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan braces for thundersquall today, IMD warned against dust storm in West Rajasthan. Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty are likely in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand today and tomorrow.

After heavy rains in northeastern states caused devastating flash floods, submerged streets and roads and inundated buildings, no respite seems to be in near sight as IMD predicted more rains today. “Light/moderate rainfall at most places likely to continue over northeast India during next 7 days with isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 3rd June and isolated heavy falls” until tomorrow, IMD warned in its latest weather report.

Delhi weather today Delhi is set to witness generally cloudy sky with light rain, thunderstorm, lightening and gusty winds today. A yellow alert is in place as the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to hover around 35-37 degrees Celsius, five to three degrees lower than normal. The minimum temperature will most likely settle around 24-26 degrees Celsius.