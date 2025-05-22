Weather today: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata on orange alert as Delhi braces for more rain; check IMD's forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal. A yellow alert is in place in Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Pre-monsoon showers and strong winds brought life to a standstill in Delhi on Wednesday, days after severe waterlogging was reported in Bengaluru and Mumbai after heavy rain.

Bengaluru rain The Bengaluru Regional Meteorological centre has warned against heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightening and strong winds today at Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts. Furthermore, moderate downpours are likely in Bellari, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts.

Mumbai rain The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Center noted that cyclonic circulation over Arabian sea is expected to bring rainfall, thunderstorm and gusty winds until May 24. IMD official Shubhangi Bhute informed that rainfall activity over Maharashtra, including south Konkan, south central Maharashtra and Mumbai, may increase over the next few days under the influence of the cyclonic circulation.

"There is a possibility of heavy rainfall with thunder at some places, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph or possibly higher at isolated locations," PTI quoted Shubhangi Bhute as saying.

Kolkata rain The Kolkata Regional Meteorological Center issed an orange alert, warning against heavy rainfall, thunderstrom, lightening and strong winds on May 22 in Jhargham, West Midnapur, North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia districts of South Bengal.

Delhi rain The Regional Meteorological Department of Delhi has issued a yellow alert for today and tomorrow, a day after sudden thunderstorm and heavy rains wreaked havoc across Delhi-NCR. The weather is expected to be partly cloudy sky and hot and humid weather conditions will prevail on May 22.

IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar on Wednesday said, “Throughout this month, Western Disturbances brought light rainfall and thunderstorms to parts of Northwest India, keeping temperatures lower. But in recent days, with clear skies and no disturbances, temperatures have gradually risen.”

Currently, IMD's heatwave warnings are in place for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh and South Uttar Pradesh. Red alert has been issued for Rajasthan, where temperatures could reach up to 47°C in the coming days, the IMD scientist said.

"The southwest monsoon is now expected to hit Kerala within 3–4 days and is likely to move further into parts of Bengal and the Northeast shortly after," ANI quoted Naresh Kumar as saying.