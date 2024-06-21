Weather today: Bihar, 4 other states on orange alert for heavy showers; IMD warns of heatwave in Uttar Pradesh

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya, hinting at the possibility of heavy showers during the day. Uttar Pradesh is set to experience heatwaves during the day, the IMD indicated with a yellow alert.

In a press release dated June 20, the weather agency said that the Southwest monsoon has advanced into Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar.

तटीय कर्नाटक में 20 और 21 जून, 2024 के अलग-अलग जगहों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से लेकर बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की संभावना है। pic.twitter.com/DALIa7XQvd — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 20, 2024

Let's have a look at monsoon showers likely during the week:

The IMD suggested the possibility of thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall, lightning and gusty winds in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal till June 25.

“ Isolated heavy to hefty rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh in the next few days and isolated heavy rainfall seen over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 22 and June 23,” the India Meteorological Department said. A wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted for Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra until June 25.

The weather department forecasts light to moderate rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until June 25. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds would accompany these weather conditions.

The weather bulletin predicts heavy showers until June 24 in some regions of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Rains forecast in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming week. Heavy showers will grace Uttarakhand on June 23 and June 24 and Uttar Pradesh on June 24. Let's have a look at regions to be impacted by heatwaves during the week:

IMD's weather report says, “Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated/some pockets of West Uttar Pradesh till July 23.”