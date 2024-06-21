Weather today: Bihar, 4 other states on orange alert for heavy showers; IMD warns of heatwave in Uttar Pradesh

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya, hinting at the possibility of heavy showers during the day. Uttar Pradesh is set to experience heatwaves during the day, the IMD indicated with a yellow alert.
In a press release dated June 20, the weather agency said that the Southwest monsoon has advanced into Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar.
तटीय कर्नाटक में 20 और 21 जून, 2024 के अलग-अलग जगहों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से लेकर बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की संभावना है। pic.twitter.com/DALIa7XQvd— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 20, 2024
Let's have a look at monsoon showers likely during the week:
A wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted for Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra until June 25.
Let's have a look at regions to be impacted by heatwaves during the week: