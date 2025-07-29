Weather Today: Delhi braces for heavy rains as IMD issues Orange Alert; Red warning for Haryana on 29 July

IMD Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning on 29 July. Neighbouring Haryana is under a red alert for very heavy downpours. With widespread weather disturbances expected across north, central, and southern India, residents are advised to stay updated as rain, gusty winds, and cooler-than-normal temperatures sweep the region.

IMD Issues Red Alert The IMD has issued red alert for very heavy rainfall in Haryana for 29 July.

Orange Alert in Delhi-NCR The IMD has issued orange alert for heavy rainfall in national capital Delhi and NCR.

Orange Alert in THESE areas:

Mungeshpur, Najafgarh, Jafarpur, P{itamp[ura, DU North Campus, Ridge, Redfort/Rajghat, Chandani Chowk, Delhi SFD, New Delhi Railway Station, Pusa, Bahai (Lotus Temple), Qutub Minar, Ayanagar.

29 July Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 29 to 31°C and 23 to 25°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be above normal up to 1 to 2°C and the maximum temperature will be below normal by up to 3 to 5°C. The predominant surface wind will likely be from the southeast direction with a wind speed of less than 10 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase becoming less than 25 kmph from the southeast direction in the afternoon. It will decrease becoming less than 15 kmph from the southeast direction during the evening and night.

30 July Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 30 to 32°C and 23 to 25°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal by 1 to 2°C, and the maximum temperature will be below normal by 2 to 4°C. The predominant surface wind will likely be from the east direction with a wind speed of less than 10 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase becoming less than 20 kmph from the southeast direction in the afternoon. It will decrease becoming less than 15 kmph from the southeast direction during the evening and night.

31 July Partly cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 31 to 33°C and 24 to 26°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal by 1 to 2°C, and the maximum temperature will be below normal by 1 to 3°C. The predominant surface wind will likely be from the southeast direction with a wind speed of less than 15 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase becoming less than 20 kmph from the southeast direction in the afternoon. It will decrease becoming less than 15 kmph from the southeast direction during the evening and night.

West India -Heavy rainfall likely over Konkan, Gujarat region, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 29 July

-Moderate rainfall at many places very likely over the region during next 6-7 days.

Northeast India -Moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during 29 July-3 August.

East & Central India

-Heavy rainfall likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh during 29-31 July

-Similar conditions will prevail overt Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 29 July-3 August, over Bihar during 29 July-2 August, over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during 29-30 July

-Odisha will also see heavy rainfall on 29 July with very heavy rainfall over Bihar on 29 July, over Madhya Pradesh on 29 July,

-Very heavy rainfall will prevail over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 2 and 3 August

-IMD predicts moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 Kmph) likely over the region during next 5 days.

South Peninsular India -Heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe during 29-30 July

-Heavy Rains will also lash coastal Karnataka on 29 July

-Strong surface winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over South Peninsular India during next 5 days.