Weather today: Gujarat, Rajasthan brace for more rains amid RED alert, IMD warns, ‘low pressure area concentrated into…’

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather alert for Gujarat and Rajasthan amid “well marked low pressure area over Southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood” which moved westwards and concentrated into a depression over South Rajasthan and adjoining North Gujarat. The weather agency issued red alert for the two states. Meanwhile, orange alerts are in place for other states, including Maharashtra and Goa.

Advertisement

On September 7, Gujarat and West Rajasthan can brace for extremely heavy rainfall. A day after heavy rains wreaked havoc across the region, “exceptionally high downpours (≥ 30 cm) expected over the Gujarat region.”

Predicting heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand till September 8, IMD in its latest press release stated, “Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over West Rajasthan on 09th…. Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 09th; East Uttar Pradesh on 11th & 12th; East Rajasthan and Gujarat State on 08th September with very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 07th; West Rajasthan on 08th; East Rajasthan on 07th September.”

Advertisement

Also Read | IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai till Sep 6 morning ahead of Ganpati Visarjan

Punjab floods Incessant rainfall continues to pound Punjab state which has caused widespread flash floods due to swelling rivers. Significant loss to life and property was reported. Indian Army has set up medical campos and is engaged in providing relief materials and rescuing people from the impacted areas.

"The food grains in 40 -50 villages have been destroyed completely. We have to help people till November," ANI quoted Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla as saying. As per latest figures, around 46 people lost their lives due to the floods.

Gujarat rains In Gujarat, Subhanpura, Tarsali and residential complexes of Vadsar witnessed rampant waterlogging on September 6 following heavy rains. The civic authorities shut a patch of the Koteshwar Road due to the rising water levels of Vishwamitri River in Vadodara, Indain Express reported.

Advertisement

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions: