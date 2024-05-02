Weather Update Today: The IMD has issued heatwave alerts for several states today and an Orange alert for heavy rainfall in five states in the north-east.

Weather Update Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alert in several states and an Orange alert for heavy rainfall in five states in the north-east today, May 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department has predicted heatwave conditions for the following regions:

Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry to see heatwave conditions until May 6. Meanwhile, IMD predicted severe heatwave conditions over Andhra Pradesh until May 4.

Jharkhand to witness heatwave to severe heat wave conditions today. Though its intensity would dip from tomorrow, heatwave conditions will continue till May 4.

Kerala will witness heatwave condition today while Tamil Nadu will experience similar weather conditions until May 3. Also read: IMD predicts thunderstorms from May 4, issues red alert for severe heatwave during next 3 days | See full forecast {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat and Maharashtra to witness heatwave conditions on May 5. Heatwave conditions likely over Maharashtra, Gujarat until May 5, as per the IMD forecast.

The weather bulletin states, “A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bangladesh and a trough runs from Bihar to Nagaland in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam in lower tropospheric levels. Strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India are prevailing."

Thus, under the influence of such atmospheric systems the following conditions are likely to prevail: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds was predicted by the Met department for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura till May 6. Also read: Severe heatwave to continue in coming days: IMD Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura can expect showers till May 3.

Very heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura today.

The effect of a fresh western disturbance would be felt over northwest India from May 3 that would bring light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh 03rd-06th May 2024.

Also read: IMD warns of above-normal heatwave days in May 2024 as India records hottest April since 1901 Under the prevailing atmospheric systems light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan from May 4 to May 6 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD predicted we spell south peninsular India for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala from May 5 to May 8.

