Weather today: Heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya today, snow likely in J-K and THESE states till 24 Mar. Check IMD forecast
Weather update today: IMD forecasts rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms in several regions. Heat wave conditions likely in Saurashtra, Kutch, and southwest Rajasthan.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms many parts of the state today. The weather department has also predicted scattered light rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan regions during 21-24 March. As per IMD, light rainfall/snowfall has been predicted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, GilgitBaltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 21st-24th March. In addition to this, isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall has been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh during 21st and 23rd March while isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted over Assam and Meghalaya on 21st March.