The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms many parts of the state today. The weather department has also predicted scattered light rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan regions during 21-24 March. As per IMD, light rainfall/snowfall has been predicted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, GilgitBaltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 21st-24th March. In addition to this, isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall has been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh during 21st and 23rd March while isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted over Assam and Meghalaya on 21st March.

Also Read: IMD predicts ‘higher number of heatwaves’ in Maharashtra, Karnataka, 3 other states during April. See full forecast IMD Rainfall predictions IMD has predicted isolated light rainfall over Punjab on 21st, 22nd and 24th March and over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on 24th March.

In Jharkhand, light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning has been predicted today i.e. 21 March.

-The weather office also added that light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely at many places in Gangetic West Bengal on 21st March and isolated light to moderate rainfall on 22nd & 23rd March.

Scattered light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm and lightning has been predicted over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 21st March.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted over North East and East Indian states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 20th-26th March, 2024.

IMD Heat wave predictions: Heat wave conditions is very likely in isolated pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch on 21st March and over southwest Rajasthan on 23rd & 24th March, IMD said.

In addition to this, it added that the hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Rayalaseema during next four days; over Konkan & Goa, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next two days.

