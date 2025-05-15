Weather today: IMD forecasts heavy showers; issues orange alert for Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal, 2 more states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned against heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam. An orange alert for May 15 is in place for these states. Meanwhile most of India is on yellow alert, except for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

Weather forecast and warnings for South peninsular India As per the Meteorological Department, heavy downpour is likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until May 16, in North Karnataka during until May 18 and in South Karnataka on May 15 and 18. Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema will most likely witness wet spells on May 16 and 18 while Coastal Andhra Pradesh may see precipitation on May 15. Weather conditions indicate possibility of heavy rainfall in Kerala from May 18 to 20.

Weather forecast and warnings for Northwest India IMD's weather report dated May 14 states, “Isolated to Scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 30-50 kmph likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during 18th-20th.”

Weather forecast and warnings for Northeast India Heavy rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh until May 18 and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 15. Heavy downpour is also possible in Assam and Meghalaya on May 15 and 16.

Weather forecast and warnings for West India IMD predicted possibility of light to moderate rainfall in Goa and Maharashtra until May 18 and in Gujarat on May 15. Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds will also accompany rainfall at these locations.

Weather forecast and warnings for East and Central India “Isolated to Scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 30-50 kmph likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 15th May," IMD said in its latest press release.