Weather today: IMD forecasts heavy showers; issues orange alert for Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal, 2 more states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned against heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam. An orange alert for May 15 is in place for these states. Meanwhile most of India is on yellow alert, except for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

Weather forecast and warnings for South peninsular India

As per the Meteorological Department, heavy downpour is likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until May 16, in North Karnataka during until May 18 and in South Karnataka on May 15 and 18. Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema will most likely witness wet spells on May 16 and 18 while Coastal Andhra Pradesh may see precipitation on May 15. Weather conditions indicate possibility of heavy rainfall in Kerala from May 18 to 20.