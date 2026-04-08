Weather today: IMD issues alert for Delhi, predicts rainfall in West Bengal, Bihar - See full forecast

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Delhi on Wednesday after last night's heavy rainfall, as per reports. According to the weather update, strong winds, cloudy skies, rain, and thunderstorms are expected in the National capital on 9 April 2026. Rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hailstorms are also said to impact other parts of the country, particularly across North, East, and Central India.

Weather forecast in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP These weather conditions are expected over northwest India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40–60 kmph).

The hill areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness rainfall/snowfall along with isolated heavy spells. Hailstorms are also expected across parts of the plains and adjoining hills.

“Delhi: Pleasant weather in the capital city after heavy rainfall last night. Morning visuals from Akshardham Temple area,” shared news agency PTI on X.

Going by visuals from Delhi's India Gate, Kartavya Path areas, Delhi woke up to cloudy skies and pleasant mornings following the rainfall on Tuesday night.

“Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph during morning to forenoon. Another spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning and gusty winds 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph during the afternoon to evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 27°C to 29°C and 16°C to 18°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal (-1.5 to -3.0°C) at isolated places and appreciably below normal (-3.1 to -5.0°C) over the remaining parts, and the maximum temperature will be markedly above normal (-5.1°C and above) at most places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the northeast direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 22 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will decrease becoming less than 16 kmph from northeast direction during the afternoon. The wind speed gradually decreases, becoming less than 14 kmph from the northeast direction during the evening and night,” IMD stated about Delhi in its latest weather bulletin.

West Bengali, Odisha, Bihar, Northeast Across east India, conditions are expected to intensify with rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds, including thundersquall activity over Gangetic West Bengal (up to 80 kmph gusts) and parts of Bihar. Heavy rainfall is also predicted over West Bengal and Odisha, while isolated hailstorms may occur over Bihar and Jharkhand.

The northeast region of India is likely to continue under the influence of widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, with isolated heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya.

Central India In central India, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the weather forecast mentioned scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated hailstorm activity. On the other hand, Gujarat may see isolated rain with gusty winds.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu Meanwhile, parts of southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, are also likely to witness scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.