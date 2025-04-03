Weather today: IMD issues heatwave warning in Gujarat, forecasts heavy rainfall in THESE states over next 2 days

IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on March 31 said, “We are not expecting El Nino conditions during the monsoon season. April- June to be hotter than usual, with more heatwave days likely in many states,” while addressing a press conference. Ruling out El Nino conditions for the upcoming monsoon and predicting exceptionally hot summer ahead, IMD suggested that maximum and minimum temperatures will be above normal in most parts of India.