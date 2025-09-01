Weather Today: IMD issues heavy rain alert for THESE states — Check full forecast for September 1 here

As several parts of India experienced heavy rainfall last month, and the Indian Meteorological Department predicted that these showers might continue in September too. On Monday, September 1, the weather forecasting agency expects heavy showers in some states.

IMD forecast today IMD on Sunday predicted a heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Northwest India for 3-4 days, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh from August 31 to September 3 and Uttarakhand on August 31 and September 1. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu from August 31 to September 2, and extremely heavy rainfall is predicted on September 2.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh over the next five days, in Odisha over the next four days, in Vidarbha from September 2-4, and in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Bihar on August 31. Additionally, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will experience rainfall on September 1-2, with isolated areas of very heavy rainfall anticipated over West Madhya Pradesh on August 31, Odisha on September 1-2, IMD noted on Sunday.

IMD forecast for Delhi today Generally, the sky is expected to remain cloudy on September 1. Most places can expect light to moderate rain and thundershowers, with a chance of heavy rain at isolated spots during the morning. The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be between 29 and 31°C, while the minimum will range from 22 to 24°c. The minimum temperature may be 2 to 4°C below normal, and the maximum temperature could be 3 to 5 °c lower than usual.