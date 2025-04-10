Weather today: IMD issues orange alert for heatwave in Madhya Pradesh, wet spells to bring relief from soaring mercury

Amid soaring mercury and heatwave conditions across India, residents of Uttarakhand witnessed downpours in the wee hours of Thursday, April 10, bringing the much-wanted relief from the rising temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heatwave conditions will improve in Gujarat and Rajasthan from today onwards.

Severe heatwave warning equivalent to an orange alert has been issued for Madhya Pradesh. Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions is likely in isolated pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch on April 10 and over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on April 15, IMD said.

IMD forecasted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on April 10 and in Rajasthan on April 10, 14 and 15.

Rainfall to bring relief from heatwave An orange alert is in place in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Jharkhand, predicting heavy precipitation across these regions on April 10. Except for Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Maharashtra, the rest of the states across India are on yellow alert, indicating possibility of wet spells in these regions.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, the ongoing heatwave in northwest India is likely to ease from April 10, the weather department said. Relief from heatwave is also likely in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh from April 11.

IMD in its latest press release stated, “Moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Kerala & Mahe, Telangana, Karnataka and Central India,” until April 11. Furthermore, similar weather conditions are likely in east and northeast India until April 13.

The weather bulletin dated April 9 adds, “Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh on 10th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 10th & 11th; Assam & Meghalaya,” until April 11.

Record heatwave conditions in April These weather predictions guaranteeing some relief from scorching heat come a day after as many as 26 weather stations recorded maximum temperatures equal to or above 43 degrees Celsius in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. At 4 weather stations in Delhi, heatwave conditions were recorded on April 9.

Gujarat's Kandla registered highest temperatures when it soared to a blistering 45.6 degrees Celsius.