Weather today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and 8 more states

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for heavy showers in 10 states today. Rainfall will increase in the northern and eastern regions of Rajasthan on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, Jaipur IMD Director Radheshyam Sharma said.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published7 Aug 2024, 06:42 AM IST
Weather today: A view of increasing water level of Ganga river on August 6 at Kali Ghat in Patna, Bihar, following heavy rains.
Weather today: A view of increasing water level of Ganga river on August 6 at Kali Ghat in Patna, Bihar, following heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for August 7, predicting the possibility of heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya.

IMD's forecast for Northwest India

The Meteorological department forecasted “very heavy rainfall” in Himachal Pradesh on August 7 and Aug. 10, in Uttar Pradesh on August 7, and in Uttarakhand on August 7, Aug. 9 and Aug 10.

The weather bulletin dated August 6 states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Rajasthan; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi” until August 13.

Also Read | Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert very heavy rainfall in Himachal tomorrow

IMD's forecast for West and Central India

IMD forecast “very heavy rainfall” in Madhya Pradesh on August 7.

Possibility of “heavy rainfall” is likely in Madhya Pradesh on August 7 and Aug 8; in Madhya Pradesh until August 8; in Chhattisgarh on August 7; in Goa until August 11, in Maharashtra until August 12, and in Gujarat Region over the next two days.

 

IMD's forecast for East and Northeast India

The weather agency forecast “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in Assam and Meghalaya till August 12; and in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till August 10.

✓ Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar during till Aug 11; Odisha during till  Aug 8; Jharkhand on Aug 7 and  Aug 11; and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during Aug 7-Aug 10.

IMD's forecast for South Peninsular India

IMD predicted “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka and isolated to scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema” till August 11.

Also Read | Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in 10 states today

Heavy downpours are likely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on August 7.

IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar on August 6 said," Isolated heavy rain is expected in Punjab and Haryana in the next two days. Very heavy rainfall is also expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand," reported ANI. He added, "In the next 5 days, heavy rainfall is predicted in northeastern states. Delhi -NCR to receive light to moderate rain in the coming 3 days."

Also Read | Weather today: IMD predicts showers in Delhi and Noida

Jaipur IMD Director Radheshyam Sharma on Tuesday said, "Light to medium rainfall can be expected in Jodhpur, Bikaner...Rainfall will increase in the northern and eastern regions of Rajasthan by 7-8th August," reported ANI.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 06:42 AM IST
HomeNewsWeather today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and 8 more states

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,013.65
    03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3 (-0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.30
    03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.90
    03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-2.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,046.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    63.5 (6.46%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.58
    03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.58 (6.34%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    290.05
    03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.55 (5.28%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    787.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    38.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue