Weather today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and 8 more states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for August 7, predicting the possibility of heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya.

IMD's forecast for Northwest India The Meteorological department forecasted “very heavy rainfall” in Himachal Pradesh on August 7 and Aug. 10, in Uttar Pradesh on August 7, and in Uttarakhand on August 7, Aug. 9 and Aug 10.

The weather bulletin dated August 6 states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Rajasthan; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi” until August 13.

Also Read | Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert very heavy rainfall in Himachal tomorrow

IMD's forecast for West and Central India IMD forecast “very heavy rainfall” in Madhya Pradesh on August 7.

Possibility of “heavy rainfall” is likely in Madhya Pradesh on August 7 and Aug 8; in Madhya Pradesh until August 8; in Chhattisgarh on August 7; in Goa until August 11, in Maharashtra until August 12, and in Gujarat Region over the next two days.

IMD's forecast for East and Northeast India The weather agency forecast “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in Assam and Meghalaya till August 12; and in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till August 10.

✓ Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar during till Aug 11; Odisha during till Aug 8; Jharkhand on Aug 7 and Aug 11; and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during Aug 7-Aug 10.

IMD's forecast for South Peninsular India IMD predicted “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka and isolated to scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema” till August 11.

Also Read | Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in 10 states today

Heavy downpours are likely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on August 7.

IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar on August 6 said," Isolated heavy rain is expected in Punjab and Haryana in the next two days. Very heavy rainfall is also expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand," reported ANI. He added, "In the next 5 days, heavy rainfall is predicted in northeastern states. Delhi -NCR to receive light to moderate rain in the coming 3 days."

Also Read | Weather today: IMD predicts showers in Delhi and Noida